More than a dozen women had the chance to promote their small businesses Tuesday afternoon at a “shopping extravaganza” hosted by Business and Professional Women of Greenwood.
Uptown Market was lined with tables, where BPW of Greenwood members set up their products and promoted businesses such as aromatherapy, custom clothing items, nail products and self-defense devices.
“So many of our members have their own small businesses,” said Jane Ellenburg, president of BPW Greenwood. “We work together, we all support each other and we network.”
Carolyn Kelley, another member, said the organization has long stood for supporting women’s rights and the ongoing fight for equal pay.
“This is our first event of the year,” she said of the sale at Uptown Market. “COVID has prevented us from doing anything else. We weren’t even meeting.”
She said the site made a convenient location to highlight these local small business entrepreneurs.