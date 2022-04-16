ABBEVILLE — Parents with well-dressed children trod Trinity Street sidewalks for deals, prizes and a visit with the Easter Bunny as Easter on Trinity kicked off Friday morning.
The event featured downtown merchants hiding eggs throughout their stores for children to find, according to Gina Beauford, who co-owns 105 West and Molly’s Beauty Shop with Molly Beauford. The event was originally planned for today, but the date was changed because rain was in the forecast.
Organizers figured everybody would be off work because of Good Friday, she said. Organizers can do so much, but they can’t control the weather. Enjoying the sunshine, Beauford said the change seemed to be working out for the businesses.
Crowds were small but steady shortly after the 11 a.m. kickoff. Many of the children were dressed in neat, colorful clothes, with hair sharply combed and brushed, and bows firmly attached to hair.
A line of parents and their kids lined up for a chance to get cellphone photos with the Easter Bunny. Most of the kids clamored for their chance. One child took one look at the bunny and started screaming. Taking the baby in her arms, a relative said, “That went well.”
The event has been done for four years and it usually has a good turnout, Beauford said. The goal is to get people downtown.
One of those people was Noel Martin, an Anderson University sophomore, who raises money for her education by selling handmade jewelry from her business, Noel’s Crafts ‘N Creations. Her table was set up just outside 105 West.
Polymer clay earrings are her biggest sellers, Martin said, gesturing over a table festooned with various earrings, bracelets and other accessories.
Easter on Trinity offered a chance for people to support small businesses. That was exemplified best in posters advertising a Drink for Pink Wine Walk to benefit Chanda Ferguson, who co-owns Trends on Trinity, and who was diagnosed this year with breast cancer.
The wine walk will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Tickets cost $25 each and are available at Trends on Trinity. Wines will be provided by Divine Your Space on Trinity Street and South Bend Winery in Greenwood.
Business also is hoppin’ for Abbeville County Library. Director Mary Elizabeth Land visited Trinity Street in the library’s new van. The white van is emblazoned with a decorative wrap provided by Commercial Printing Co. Land said the vehicle, which was bought with American Rescue Plan funds, has been in service for about 10 days. It will be a good marketing tool for the library.
The van is already full of books, some of which might find a home in a bookstore the Friends of the Library is organizing. Land said the store will be in the Poliakoff building. The goal is to have the store open in time for the spring festival.
The store will feature new and nearly new books for $5 each, she said. All proceeds will go to the library system.