That’s the goal of a workshop focusing on business etiquette via a Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 16.
Topics will include emotional intelligence, greetings, remembering names, listening, professional conduct, paying attention to manners, body language, focusing on interpersonal relationships, identifying non-verbal cues, tailoring actions to work with others appropriately and handling sensitive matters.
The number to log into the workshop is clemson.zoom.us/j/9768809470. The meeting ID is 976-880-9470. As of Monday, about 15 people had registered.
Supporters of the workshop include WCTEL, the Freshwater Coast Community Foundation, Abbeville First Bank and the Clemson Extension Service. Other supporters are the Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, the Starr-Iva Alliance and the Small Business Development Center.
Up to 12 free entrepreneurship workshops are presented throughout the year, said Wilder Ferreira, an associate with the Clemson Extension Service. He leads many of the workshops.
Workshops target startup companies, farmers and service businesses, such as hair salons and insurance companies, he said Monday. The goal is to promote and grow their business.
People face a brave new world of relationship building with the internet. The workshop will show how to build relationships with customers and employees, Ferreira said. People are searching for help. These days, there’s so much information available, but it’s usually not targeted to a specific group. That is where the workshops come in.
Businesses owners occasionally say they learn something they hadn’t thought about, such as email marketing and etiquette, Ferreira said. “There’s always something new they are not thinking about. That’s why they keep coming.”
Ferreira said workshops used to be in-person. Since they went virtual, attendance has at least quadrupled, which he attributes to convenience.
The March workshop will focus on growers and land owners who want to grow vegetables sustainably. It will be presented from 1-4 p.m. March 2. April’s workshop will focus on negotiation skills. Other workshops will focus on small business management and how to start a business.