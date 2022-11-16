Workshop

Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin talks with local business owners about how they can best keep their businesses safe during the holiday season.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, business owners got a refresher on simple safety practices they can use for their businesses this holiday season.

Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said these tips can apply year round.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.