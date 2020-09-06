Abbeville is a city ready for growth — both candidates vying for the city council District 8 seat agree on that.
Jim Grant is the incumbent in the District 8 seat, which represents a swathe of the city between Highland Terrance and McGowan Avenue. As he caps off the end of his first term, he’s seeking a chance at a second against challenger Matthew Gambrell, a local businessman.
The election is Nov. 3.
“I’ve always spent my entire life helping people,” Grant said. “One of the goals I set out is that I’d always be available, and my cell is on the city website. Even if it ain’t in my district, I’ll do what I can to help you or get you to someone who can.”
Grant, 64, spent more than three decades as a state trooper with the Highway Patrol, serving in Troop 2, which covers Greenwood and all neighboring counties, including Abbeville. After retiring from the patrol, he served four years as a summary court judge, but found he wanted a more direct way to help serve his community.
He sought out his role on city council not because of any one cause or interest, but because he saw all the little ways a council member could have a hand in shaping their community and helping their neighbors.
When he started his term in 2016, he dove into the training provided by the state municipal association, which taught him the rules and regulations council abides by and introduced him to political figures throughout the state. Once it came time to work, he set his sights on keeping taxes low while wanting to bolster the city’s business community.
“I’m glad this is a tourist town, and I want to see the tourists not only come once, but have a reason to come again,” he said. ‘When I first got elected, I created a directory of every business in the city that had a business license.”
Grant said he wants to see more restaurants, lodging for visitors and local business traffic and an increased focus on the Abbeville Opera House and the town square as an attraction. If Grant wins another term in office, he said he wants to continue work that’s underway now to bring businesses in.
“I have dedicated my life to helping people,” he said. “I believe working with the county and city together can produce a lot better results.”
Gambrell, 37, said he thinks change is something Abbeville needs to embrace in order to thrive. Born and raised in Abbeville, Gambrell said he was exposed to politics watching his father, who lobbied for Little River Electric Cooperative for years. Gambrell himself served as legislative representative for his locomotive union.
“Even though I’m not a politician — I’m probably the furthest thing from it — I am a serial entrepreneur at best, and that’s been my drive for wanting to serve Abbeville,” he said.
Gambrell founded Abbeville Health and Fitness, now run by his brother. He started a coffee shop and bakery in Due West, now called Mama’s Sweet Shoppe, and is eager to franchise it and bring it to Abbeville. He’s worked jobs in various fields, building swimming pools, laying tile, working for a railroad company, running a kitchen and even stocking shelves when Winn-Dixie was open.
“I feel like I can represent my constituents, having been in most of their shoes over the years,” he said. “I’ve done a little bit of everything, enough to know if this guy comes up to me and has an issue with his plumbing in a housing complex, I can think what role council could have in that?”
Growth requires change, Gambrell said, and while he’s focused on social media and engagement with his businesses, he said Abbeville doesn’t have the appeal that keeps young people from leaving.
“The last thing Abbeville needs is another antique store,” he said. “Twenty-somethings or 30-somethings trying to start a home and a family aren’t going antiquing.”
With business models changing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gambrell said leaders need to be thinking differently too and looking for grants and other revenue streams that can help invigorate their communities.
“I’m not afraid to fail, I’m not afraid to think outside the box,” he said. “I’m ready, I’ve been working toward this position my entire life. I think I can do a lot for my community, because I’ve been in their shoes.”