ABBEVILLE — A first birthday is a big deal. Jessica Brown will celebrate Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her business, Jessica’s Closet.
The business will open at its new home at 103 W. Pickens St. The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m., the store will formally open at 10 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. The first 10 people through the door will receive a free goodie bag. There will also be a special gift with purchases (while supplies last). Brown said Two Brews will bring donut holes and the business will have beverages available.
Brown milled about the new property Wednesday, preparing for Saturday’s events. Work included taping a sign to one of the front windows detailing the opening.
People had been coming in the new location for at least two weeks. She recalled visitors walking into the building even while she and her husband were setting up walls in the back of the building for use as dressing rooms.
People were dropping by even though the front windows were papered and no clothes were displayed. The attention is satisfying, she admitted.
Social media has been huge in getting the word out about the move. Brown said she has posted all along the journey and shared the experience of moving. The business also does email marketing, and has sent emails to subscribers.
Jessica’s Closet original home was in the building shared with Breezy Quarters. The site was part of an incubator program run by Breezy Quarters owner Paige Bowser.
Finding a new home happened quickly. Brown said in an email she made the inquiry in May and one week later she signed a lease for the Pickens Street site.
“It was a wonderful opportunity for us, and we knew it was meant to be,” she said. “As soon as we walked in the doors the first time, we knew this would be our new home.”
“We have almost three times the space in the new location,” Brown said. “We have been able to double our number of dressing rooms and add new products to our line. We have added the purse line ‘Save the Girls’ and the hair accessory line ‘Headbands of Hope.’ Both of these lines donate to cancer research and local hospitals of our choice.”
“We are thrilled to be in our new home,” she said. “We have been so incredibly blessed with both of our locations, but having a bigger space to grow has been important to me from the beginning.”
Brown said being part of an incubator was a big help for her and that she hopes in time to pay it forward.
For those who are thinking about opening their own business, Brown’s advice is simple: “Be you! It’s as simple as that. Be who God called you to be and do what God called you to do. Drown out the noise of the naysayers, and just focus on what you are called to do.”
Bowser, owner of Breezy Quarters and a member of the Downtown Merchants Association, created an incubator that has a mentorship facet.
“It’s good to have a mentor, somebody to tell you ‘Yes, it’s going to be OK.’ Having somebody next door to do that is really helpful,” she said in an earlier story.
“Women, especially in business, need to build up their confidence,” Bowser said. “That’s why it’s important to have a support system and an incubator. Without a good support system, women in business are doomed.”