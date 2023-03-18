On a recent morning at the break of dawn, before it was even fully light outside, Michelle Thompson saw a car “steady speeding, speeding, speeding” toward her stopped school bus before it drove past her.
On the other side of the highway, a student was preparing to cross the road and get on the bus. They should have been able to, since the stop arm on the bus was down, but the car blew right past it.
Following her training and everyday practice of holding her hand up for the child to await her signal, Thompson stopped the child from crossing and a potential tragedy was avoided.
Bus drivers are tasked with getting kids to and from school each day. They bookend the school day, setting the tone at the start of the day with a “good morning” and seeing them home each day safely.
But they see traffic violations every day that threaten that safety, often in the form of people unlawfully running stop arms.
Greenwood School District 50 transportation director Michael White said the district sees violations every day on its three dozen-plus daily routes. Greenwood School District 52, where Thompson works, has seen about 15 or so this school year. Geraldine Morris, transportation director for McCormick County School District, said people running the stop arm is a problem there, too, especially on the morning run.
White called the issue an “ongoing battle.”
Buses are outfitted with cameras, oftentimes including on the stop arm, so if the camera is able to get a good shot of the license plate, drivers can and will be given a ticket. Districts have assigned state Highway Patrol troopers who help with those cases.
Ellen Pake, transportation director for District 52, said a violation means a $1,050 ticket for a driver and six points on their license. She said close to half the time they are able to provide the highway patrol with information after a stop arm violation, she gets an email back that the driver has been charged.
She said there are certain areas where it happens more often, and that the district has one stop where it’s such a concern that there is a father who will walk out and stand in the middle of the road while his children cross.
“He has seen so many people come flying through there,” Pake said.
They recently had an investigation into a person who would pass the school bus on a double yellow line right after a stop multiple days consecutively. She said the highway patrol couldn’t do anything about that situation because they can’t do anything without seeing an incident, unless it’s a stop arm violation. So they contacted the trooper. A car didn’t pass the bus for several days, but it happened again while a trooper was there and the person was caught in the act.
White said buses are regulated at 45 mph, and people get impatient and try to pass buses, which sometimes causes dangerous situations.
While bus drivers can’t control what others do on the road, they do have training and maintenance checks they apply.
There have been incidents on buses in the past few years that have made headlines. In 2017, a student fell out of an emergency door on a District 52 bus. The next year, there were multiple injuries in a school bus crash in Greenwood County involving an Abbeville County School District bus. Just last month, a bus driver in District 50 was fired and arrested after law enforcement said he was driving the bus while under the influence.
White said there are going to be mistakes made, but the district works not to have that happen.
Bus drivers go through mandatory training at the beginning of each year before they can drive, Pake said. Their state certification lasts for two years. Buses are also checked every morning, afternoon and for each trip in between.
White said every time something happens in the area involving a bus, District 50 takes the opportunity to train on that subject. Morris said training for McCormick County drivers include loading and unloading, fire aid, student behavior, bullying, AED and CPR, to name a few.
Cameras on buses create accountability for students, bus drivers and other drivers on the road.
White said District 50 is blessed to have drivers who take ownership of the students while they’re on the bus, keeping them safe as if they were their own children.
Barbara Bush, a bus monitor who works on the district’s special needs bus, said her job is to make sure kids are on the bus securely, especially those who use wheelchairs, and to make sure everything goes well and that they behave. She said a “good morning” makes a world of difference, especially because for some kids, that might be the only good morning greeting they get.
The concern bus drivers have for students goes above and beyond their call sometimes.
White mentioned a recent call he got from law enforcement. A student didn’t come home after getting off the bus. The bus driver, Jackie Satterwhite, who is also the district’s bus driver of the year, couldn’t stop worrying.
“We got to about 11 o’clock and the officer called me and said ‘Will you just call her and tell her to quit worrying about this kid, we got this,’” White recalled.
“She was worrying about that kid because she was the last person that had seen him. That speaks volumes.”
Satterwhite takes her job seriously, recognizing her task to get kids to school as an important one.
“They’ve got to have a way to school,” she said.
Thompson, the driver in District 52 who recently watched as a car sped by her bus as a student waited to cross, was given the district’s Heart of the Wildcat award.
That child’s parent, Patricia Gonce, just happened to be watching from the driveway. She watched as her son stood in front of her waiting to board and as Thompson stopped the bus and put out its stop sign. She said if Thompson hadn’t been so adamant all the time for students to watch for her signal, and that if her son had stepped out in front of that car as it flew by, it would have hit him.
“My heart just sank when that car just flew by,” she said. “That morning it made me realize how important that is and how well she does her job to make him realize when it’s OK for him to come across.”
Gonce immediately called Pake to tell her what she saw.
“Some people may think that’s simple, her holding up her hand until she says it’s OK to move, but to me that just showed how important that was that that’s something she has taught them,” Gonce said.
“If she does that for my child, I’m sure she does it for all of them.”