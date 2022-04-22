Being the best is all about putting your best foot and hoof forward.
That’s the task Jessica Kidd and Sam Neighbors face when theay travel to Orlando, Florida, in June to compete in the national Special Olympics in the equestrian division.
They are the first riders from Greenwood to compete on the national level, coach Lisa Barnes said. They were chosen by a state committee out of Columbia.
“They have worked hard. ... They are two very good riders,” she said.
Kidd and Neighbors have worked with horses for years. Barnes has coached them for six years. Starting this week, they begin training in earnest. They will practice their horsemanship skills at the Lander Equestrian Center Wednesdays and Thursdays for the next 12 weeks. Then, they will travel to Florida to compete from June 5-11.
Neighbors is signed up for three events: equitation, pole bending and trail divisions. Barnes said equitation involves riding a horse on flat and moving around the arena. Riders are judged on their posture and how they connect with the horse. Pole-bending is where a pole sticks up from the ground and the rider and horse weave in and out. It’s a timed event. The goal is to go quickly and not knock poles over. The trail division is an obstacle course that includes such maneuvers as going over bridges and circling a box.
Kidd is also competing in the dressage division, riding a pattern with no obstacles. Barnes referred to it as “the ballet of horse riding.” She also will compete in English equitation and English working trail divisions.
Kidd and Neighbors are competing in Area 5, which includes Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Newberry counties, said Shelby Thomas, Special Olympics director for Area 5. The region contains more than 400 athletes.
It features athletes in bocce, equestrian events and golf, she said. The state’s delegation competes in 15 sports. Ashley Bond of Abbeville is competing in bocce, in both singles and team divisions.
“This is a supergroup and I’m so glad they are getting to go,” Thomas said.
“As Jessica’s family, we’re very proud of her,” said her mother, Linda. “I feel like she has really grown in her knowledge and caring for horses and riding and I am glad that she continues to do that.”
Adding to the difficulty at nationals is all riders will compete on horses they have never ridden, Barnes said. They also will work with a new coach while in Florida.
It will be interesting to know about what horse she’ll be riding and getting to know the horse. Linda said Jessica has participated in Zoom meetings to get information on what to expect in Florida.
“We never would have dreamed he would have gotten on horses,” said Sam’s father, Lee, and his stepmother, Karen. “To see him up on a horse, driving it, navigating it, making it do what he wants it to do, that makes us proud.”
Sam, 32, rides independently with no side walkers or lead people, she said. “Knowing horses have a mind of their own makes you very proud he can do that.”
Sam started riding at the Burton Center in 2010 when equestrian events started, Lee said. He has ridden in local and state competitions and was selected to compete in the Special Olympics in 2019. No competitions were presented in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19.
Neighbors and Kidd were slated to compete in a statewide Special Olympics event in early April. The event was canceled, but riders from Lander and several other equestrians center still competed in an informal event.
“When the Lander Equestrian Center started, we wanted Sam to broaden his horizons and try new things,” Lee said.
Karen said they also wanted it to boost his confidence.
“I know if I were on a horse, that will be a boost in my abilities,” she said. “That is the case with Sam and I believe it has helped. He loves animals; they have a special connection.”
“I think there’s always a level of nerves you have when you watch him perform. Knowing his potential and knowing he can do well, you still have nerves,” she said. ... “We just get out there and watch him ride.”
“He’s a man of few words,” Karen said. “Once he gets on that horse, he is very serious and very focused. ... I believe it has helped him get out of his shell and become more sociable.”
“We’re very fortunate that Sam and Jessica are going to be to be part of it,” Lee said.
Neighbors and Kidd bring a lot to the arena. Barnes said their strengths are a love of riding, a willingness to learn and they are both competitive.
Sam’s memory skills are phenomenal and his attention span has improved, Karen said.
Kidd cited her strengths as steering and bringing the horse to a stop. Included in that list is an ability to talk to her horse.
She and her mother recalled a recent rodeo where her horse got excitable.
There was a lot of noise and lights and plenty of bulls, Jessica said. There was a lot to excite him.
“He didn’t understand what was going on,” she explained, demonstrating a soft, soothing voice. She patted the horse while telling him to calm down, that it was going to be OK. And it was.
“He knows that she would look out for him,” Jessica said. “He knows that she cares about him and that she’s his friend.”
“I was proud of her for doing that,” her mother said.
One of the things about going to nationals is that visitors will be housed in an Olympic Village. It’s going to be a big deal, Karen said. About 5,300 athletes and coaches from throughout the nation will attend. Nearly all 50 states and several Caribbean nations will be represented.
“That’s a lot of people Disney will be housing, not to mention friends and family,” Karen said.
All riders will be given uniforms to wear in Florida, along with riding boots, Barnes said.
One of the rewards for Sam and other competitors will be a visit to Walt Disney World. Aside from riding, he is a fan of Clemson football and NASCAR.
Family members will follow both Kidd and Neighbors to Florida to cheer. Thomas is hanging up her duties as coach this year; she will be in the stands with the rest of the fans and supporters.
Neighbors and Kidd lauded the work done by the staff and volunteers at the Burton Center.
“If it wasn’t for Lander and the volunteers who are giving their time, this wouldn’t even be possible not just for Sam, but for all the riders,” Karen said. “More people need to be aware of what they offer.”
It’s just amazing that they have the folks who come out and do this and help folks like Sam, Lee said.
“It takes a lot of work on part of staff and volunteers and I’m so so thankful for the time they put in to make it happen,” Linda said. “It’s a lot of time that you don’t think about.”
Such as the work they do to prepare the horses for training sessions, Jessica chimed in.