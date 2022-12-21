With boom boxes held high, clients at the Burton Center marched in a Christmas parade Tuesday afternoon, joined by floats and cars celebrating the season.

WCRS’s Anne Eller led a group of Burton Center clients in a boom box band. They all held radios tuned to WCRS as it played holiday tunes, cranked the volume and marched along behind the festively dressed Eller.

