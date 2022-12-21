The Burton Center’s clients had the chance to be in a Christmas parade Tuesday at noon, capping off a seasonal campaign for donated gifts for the people with disabilities and special needs served by the organization.
The Burton Center’s clients had the chance to be in a Christmas parade Tuesday at noon, capping off a seasonal campaign for donated gifts for the people with disabilities and special needs served by the organization.
With boom boxes held high, clients at the Burton Center marched in a Christmas parade Tuesday afternoon, joined by floats and cars celebrating the season.
WCRS’s Anne Eller led a group of Burton Center clients in a boom box band. They all held radios tuned to WCRS as it played holiday tunes, cranked the volume and marched along behind the festively dressed Eller.
“I first heard about a boom box band a few years ago. We tried it a couple times but this is the culmination,” she said. “They actually are carrying the boom boxes. Everybody turned up their radios and it is nothing but pure fun.”
For decades, the Burton Center has rallied during the holidays with a Christmas giving campaign. Donors from local churches, businesses and private donors helped bring in plenty of presents, said Executive Director Laurie Cordell.
“They started talking about it six months back,” Cordell said. “It means the world to have such a good relationship with everybody in the community.”
Students from Greenwood High School joined in the parade, along with a color guard. Classic cars and motorcycles filed through the Burton Center’s parking lot alongside marchers, and Justin Richey — a regular parade-goer — rode his decorated lawn mower.
The Burton Center offers services for people with disabilities and special needs, and always accepts donations. For information on how to donate, visit bit.ly/3G8DGj2.
Lately, Cordell said the organization is most in need of new vehicles. Each day the Burton Center’s vehicles are used to transport clients from throughout a six-county area, and many have more than 200,000 miles on the odometers.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.