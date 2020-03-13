Say hello to a familiar face to head up the Greenwood Veterans Affairs office.
Rosalind Burke, who spent a considerable portion of the past decade working with Greenwood and Laurens counties veterans, moved into the director’s post Monday.
“My vision here is to make this the number one office in the state,” Burke said. “We will have programs here that others don’t.”
One of her main focuses is to enhance the museum and continue the Hall of Heroes program. She is looking forward to working with organizations such as the VFW and the American Legion. She also wants to host the state Attorney General’s Valor program again. This program supplies attorneys to help veterans with legal issues.
Burke worked for 25 years in human resources for Walmart before beginning her career working with veterans. During the past decade she has split her time working for veterans in Laurens and Greenwood counties.
Prior to returning to Greenwood, Burke worked as the assistant director of the Veterans Affairs office in Greenville since last September. However, her short time in Greenville made an impact on veterans there — so much so that they followed her to Greenwood.
On Tuesday, Burke was finishing up meeting with four veterans who made the drive from Greenville to see her and she said more were coming down this week.
“We will go above and beyond to deal with veterans and their dependents,” Burke said. She was trained by Carey Bolt, who has returned to Laurens as the director of the VA there.
Burke had praise and thanks regarding working with Bolt. “I thank him for his dedication and his time that he spent with me, training me on military and political issues.”
The Veterans Affairs office does not make appointments, but does take walk-ins. The office also has services such as IdentoGO, which provides fingerprinting and identification services on the fourth Wednesday of the month. She reports that no other VA sponsors this service.