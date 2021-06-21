Opportunity knocks; sometimes so does education.
Education is the goal behind a grassroots door-to-door campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in Greenwood County. The program was developed to reach people who might not be reached by standard efforts, according to Jonathan Bass, and a member of Greenwood City Council.
The idea for a door-to-door campaign partly arose from talking with his wife, a pharmacist, he said. She related her experiences with vaccination efforts and told him that in some cases, people weren't coming to the pharmacy to get COVID-19 shots.
The need for a more personal effort was reinforced through conversations with residents who, in some cases, didn't have accurate information, he said, and who hadn't been vaccinated. The grassroots effort is meant to go where the people are.
The last clinic was from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Place Apartments, 1401 Phoenix St. Other clinics are expected, but no schedule has been developed.
The campaign is funded by an $11,500 grant from YMCA of the USA. It is being used for staffing, marketing and incentives to vaccine recipients, Bass said. Incentives include gift cards to Chick-fil-A and three-month memberships to the YMCA.
The YMCA was ideally situated for the grant through its work on vaccination programs in Greenwood and Abbeville counties, Bass said.
"This is an uphill battle. There is a lot of misinformation out there regarding the vaccine. People are scared. They don't know the answers; they don't know what it means or a lot of the issues related to the coronavirus," Bass said.
That is where Ashley Gregory with the YMCA's community engagement department comes in. She has been knocking on doors since the program kicked off at the start of June.
While getting people vaccinated is the goal, her work goes beyond simply asking if they want to get the vaccine. Her trick is simple: She listens.
With a personal conversation, more people are willing to listen to you, Gregory said. After knocking on more than 100 doors at several developments, she hasn't had anyone slam a door in her face.
It helps that, for some people, Gregory is a familiar face. Many she knows through their children and her work with programs, such as after-school, education and food delivery efforts.
"My thing is, I don't want to hound them with education; I just answer their questions."
Questions reveal the biggest fear for many people: That getting the vaccine will cause COVID-19, she said, adding that she tries to cancel that myth and others. A lot people talk about conditions such as diabetes and other ailments. They also worry about what a vaccine will do to them.
Through meeting with people, Gregory said she talks about the progress their children are making and then moves the conversation to the vaccines. She asks if people have been vaccinated or if they know of someone who needs to be vaccinated. She also asks people to spread the word about vaccination clinics.
Flyers and word-of-mouth advertising work, Gregory said.
"I think having that person-to-person contact, really talking to people in person, that really reaches out to people because it's not just the generic paper form," she said. "You're actually reaching out to people and making them feel appreciated, like you really care.
"That makes me happy. It makes me feel that I might be doing something right," Gregory said.
The grassroots effort is being coordinated by Self Regional Hospital, the YMCA, the United Way and Community Initiatives, Bass said. In addition to the clinics themselves, the agencies provide transportation for staff and volunteers to set up at housing villages and apartment complexes, and even interpreters for Hispanic residents.
During the first clinics, Gregory said Hispanic people represented a large part of the crowd. That's a population that often misses out on a lot, she said. The United Way is providing interpreters, including one who talks to people at the clinics. Interpreters help shine a light, Gregory said. Hispanic people often say, "Nobody tells us anything," she said.
Many Hispanic residents are grateful to receive information and to have people come out to them, she said. As a result, Gregory sees more people willing to get vaccinated.
Anybody is eligible to be vaccinated who is at least 18 years old. No one has had to bring identification or insurance cards, and the vaccines are free.
"We're not discriminating at all. If you live near or far, you can come," Gregory said. "It's a time when everyone has to stick together to build the community and get the community on track."
"We won't stop until its done, whatever 'done' is. ... when we feel confident that a targeted population that says at every other door 'I got my COVID vaccination,' I think that's when we're done," Bass said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the effort or other service programs can call Gregory at the YMCA at 864-993-5695.