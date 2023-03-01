ABBEVILLE — Any decision on millage rate increases is months down the road. That is the takeaway from the Abbeville County Council’s first budget workshop.
Council members received no first draft at Monday’s meeting. County Director David Garner said requests from department heads were received two weeks ago, and the county council is waiting on its latest audit.
Council likely won’t decide on the millage rate until third reading of the budget, he said. Last year, the council rolled back five mills to stay revenue neutral.
At least one draft will be delivered to council members in time for the April 24 budget workshop. Final drafts of the budget will be presented by June 5. The council will have at least one week to review the final budget and make suggestions.
During the meeting, council member Christine Long sought clarification on the budget process and how much input council members would have. Garner assured her the council would have input on how the budget is developed.
Mack Beaty, a businessperson who often attends council meetings to speak about fees levied on properties, asked how fire service fees are levied. Garner said nothing has changed regarding the fees. After the meeting, Beaty talked to others in the parking lot: “You heard him. No changes.”
The county is facing rising costs from inflation, Garner said. It can’t even get contractors or vendors to bid on projects. Fuel and insurance costs are climbing. Everything costs more today than it cost three years ago, he said.
Work at the Abbeville County Detention Center is one example. The county received up to $225,000 in state money to fund improvements to the plumbing system. It received no bids, Garner said.
It’s getting to the point where construction crews are so busy that when they give a quote, it has a two-week expiration term, Garner said. It is an impractical situation for the county.
Council approved a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into contracts with contractors for work at the detention center. Garner said this is just a way to get work done. He won’t have to wait to bring each project to the council for approval.
Charts showed the growth of various funds and expenses. General fund revenue showed $11 million in 2022 and $11.7 million in 2023, with an estimated $12.0 million in 2024. The figure for 2024 doesn’t include grants the county might receive. In 2023, that sum was $402,849.
Several wish lists have been turned in. Capital requests include $12,120 for workstations and printers in the treasurer’s office, $25,000 for three servers in the E-911 office, and $27,720 for computers, monitors and software at Abbeville County Library.
Personnel requests include $15,000 for part-time employees in the probate judge office, $100,000 for overtime for the EMS, $15,000 for overtime at the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, and $56,000 for the coroner’s office to pay for increased pay for the coroner and hiring two deputy coroners at $15 per hour.
Improving pay for all employees and developing tenure- and experienced-based raises was touted by Garner to address employee turnover.
“There is no doubt we have to increase our salaries and pay to keep good employees and hire new employees,” said Chairperson Billy Norris, who referred to the county’s practice of paying as “Stone Age rates.”
“This is an investment that will pay off in the long run,” he said.
In other business:
The county could consider talking to engineers to determine what work is needed at the courthouse building. Garner said it was built in 1905 and wasn’t designed for use for so long. The county does not have enough American Rescue Plan funds to cover much of the project.
Four bids were received for landfill work. Garner suggested considering a bid from JPMorgan & Chase Co. for a 15-year term. The county will need to create a cash reserve account in case it defaults. The account should keep debt service lower. The 10-year and 15-year proposals have a difference in interest rates of 0.05%; that is roughly a $40-50,000 difference. The county will be able to pay off the debt early any time after the sixth year. Lower debt service will result in extra funds for capital purchases.
Capital millage requests include buying three ambulances at $275,000 per vehicle. Garner advised rotating vehicle purchases to avoid having to replace three vehicles at once.