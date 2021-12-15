Greenwood’s own red carpet played host a who’s-who of the business world Tuesday night, including the latest inductees to the Greenwood County Hall of Fame: Jim Pfeiffer and the late Steve Brown.
Styled as Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s Oscars night, the group’s annual awards gala highlighted the contributions and dedication of business leaders throughout Greenwood. This was the first year the chamber combined all its awards into a single evening, with the spotlight shifting from small business person of the year, Emerald Ink and Stitches Owner Steve Riley, to the Women of Excellence honorees Rosemary Bell of the Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Dr. Heather Flanagan-Steet, director of functional studies at the Greenwood Genetic Center.
Four people were added as Greenwood Under-45 Stars: Lander University’s Dr. Pragya Sharma Ghimire, Lisa McMillan of Greenwood Mills, the Rev. Kyle Richter of West Side Baptist Church and Food Bank of Greenwood Executive Director Andrea White. The bulk of the awards ceremony, however, was dedicated to inducting Pfeiffer and Brown into the hall of fame.
Brown died Aug. 13, but his memory was suffused throughout the night’s celebrations. Before his induction, chamber staff played a video of his friends and loved ones sharing fond memories of him. Brown spent nearly four decades as a public servant in Greenwood. He became Greenwood city manager in 1985 after serving with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments and a city administrator in Laurens. He kept that role for 23 years before retiring, and three years later running for and winning the Greenwood County Council District 5 seat.
Two years later he was elected council chairman, a role he’d serve in until his death.
“Steven cared more about the organization and the people he served rather than the position he held,” Milton Pope said.
Floyd Nicholson served as mayor during Brown’s tenure as city manager, sharing roles in public service for 14 years.
“This friendship continued for years, even after my time as mayor and his time as city manager,” Nicholson said. “Steve was very committed, he was dedicated and he made sure everything was done the right way.”
Current County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said he considered Brown a beloved friend, and said he was a constant advocate for Greenwood who provided leadership based in knowledge, ability and experience. Judge Lee Miller said Brown was a giant of Greenwood, and one of the community’s best-kept secrets, always working behind the scenes for the betterment of his community.
For former Police Chief Gerald Brooks, Brown wasn’t an easy man to work for, but he was a great man to work for.
“Mr. Brown had very high expectations,” Brooks said. “I’m not saying he demanded perfection, he seemed to be satisfied with excellence as long as it was the best you could do.”
Gavin Brown, Steve’s son, accepted the award on behalf of his late father and his family.
“My wife asked me on the way up if dad was here, what he would say. He would say ‘Thank you,’” he said. “I’ve realized the older I’ve got how wonderful a community this was to grow up in. ... I don’t think I could sit here and adequately describe how wonderful you all have been to our family, and if I could say one thing it is to keep up what dad tried to do, to continue to make this an awesome community to raise families.”
After honoring Brown and his family, a video cut on with comments from Pfeiffer’s friends and colleagues congratulating him on his induction into the hall of fame. As he watched, Pfeiffer removed his glasses to wipe a few tears from his eyes — his loved ones had kept the honor a secret, and it took him by surprise.
“During Jim’s leadership, Self Regional has gone through tremendous change as it’s met the new demands of the health care industry,” said Linda McDonald, who served on Self’s board of directors.
After more than 13 years steering Self Regional Healthcare as its president and CEO, Pfeiffer is now less than a week from retirement. He joined the hospital system in 2008 as its fifth CEO, inheriting from his predecessor, John Hydel, a hospital emphasizing the exclusive medical services available “Only at Self,” as its tagline said.
Those services expanded under Pfeiffer’s leadership, with the inclusion of a spine center, orthopedic services, new heart-health efforts and specialty fields to serve the more than 250,000 people in the Lakelands. The hospital went from a handful of employee physicians to more than 200 health care providers throughout seven counties.
“The first thing he considers when making decisions is the impact it will have on the quality of care for the people in the Greenwood community,” said Ron Millender, former Self board chairperson.
Moates said Pfeiffer continued the legacy of Hydel and provided visionary leadership that helped expand the hospital’s footprint.
“Greenwood County is proud to be the home of one of the finest medical facilities in the Upstate,” he said.
Video messages played from friends of Pfeiffer throughout the country, including a college roommate from Florida. His children and grandchildren wished him congratulations on the screen, and Pfeiffer looked on with a stunned smile. At the lectern, he said the credit goes to the staff at Self. He saw himself as a steward of Self Regional during his time at the helm but said it will be in the capable hands of his successor, Dr. Matt Logan.
He asked the audience to remember those videos from his family cheering him on.
“That’s the reason I’m retiring and moving to Florida,” he said. “But I want to thank the community of Greenwood. For the past 13 years, it’s been my home.”
At 65, Pfeiffer is set to retire next week and is headed to his 10 acres of land in Tallahassee, Florida. There, he’ll live as a self-styled “gentleman farmer” near his family.
“It just touches your heart, and there’s a lot of people who have won that award over the past years,” Pfeiffer said. “I feel like I almost don’t deserve it. You’re only as good as your team, and I’ve had a great team.”