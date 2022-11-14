If you think setting up Christmas decorations at home can be a hassle, try working on Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries’ decorations.
Being overwhelmed on the slow crawl through the brightly lit campus at night makes it easy to forget how much work goes into preparing the displays.
Randy and Sandy McManus are fully aware of the work. On Saturday, they split duties as Randy traveled throughout campus preparing the grounds for displays while Sandy brought out ornaments and checked to see if the lights were working.
And no, she didn’t install lights one by one — she hooked a power cord to the ornaments to make sure strings of lights came on.
She was surrounded by decorations boasting hundreds, maybe thousands, of lights.
Most of the ornaments worked perfectly with lights either shining brightly or blinking normally. Only in one or two cases did bulbs not light up. In one instance, a smell of smoke seeped from the electrical box of a decoration she she connected to the power.
Once checked out, the ornaments will be erected as part of the campus’s extensive and hugely popular Christmas display.
It takes a lot of effort to keep the displays going, she said. They will be up until a few days after Christmas Day. During the holiday, staff members will inspect the decorations nightly to make sure they work properly, checking timers and righting any displays that have fallen.
It’s a lot of work, requiring the effort of staff, youths and volunteers. Last weekend, the school had up to 70 volunteers working on displays.
“We rely on them continually, especially on this event,” Sandy said. “We can’t do it on on our own.”
Work on the displays started weeks ago. As of Saturday, the property was littered with half-built displays. Most are stripped down frames awaiting ornaments. The biggest is the tunnel of lights that vehicles drive under. The frames are up Sautrday and only a couple of frames were draped with lights.
Sandy kept a close eye on where she walked, not only to avoid stepping on decorations, but also to keep a good distance from the dark red mounds that fire ants have built around some of the standalone displays.
As for the decorations, Sandy said she doubts anybody knows how many lights make up the displays, let alone the number of spotlights and floodlights used throughout the property. The school has started using cool lights and is adding LED lights to the displays to cut the power usage.
Next week, staff and volunteers will set up the Christmas village and the petting zoo. The zoo is popular with children and the horse-drawn wagons are popular with families, she said. The animals will be onsite about three days before the display opens.
In addition to their studies, children are practicing their roles for the nativity program and will decorate their residences inside and out, she said. The only concession to the holiday display is black-out draperies for the windows of the residences so the children’s sleep isn’t interrupted.
One of the best parts of the work is catching up with former residents who often bring their children to the campus.
“That’s nice. He was able to start a good life and a family,” she said. “That’s encouraging. It’s always nice to be able to to talk with them.”
It’s all a chance to repay the community for its support of the home and its work. That was how the display started back in 2000, she said.
Randy and Sandy have worked at the school for about 30 years. Most of the frames are handmade, he said. No one knew a thing about decorating when the holiday display got started. The event has grown each year. And each year, staff members promise each other that the next year’s display will be smaller.
“It hasn’t happened,” he said.
While Sandy was checking the lights, Randy spent part of the day doing heavy work such as lifting rocks and using post hole diggers to put in display frames.
Sore arms were his reward. “Old age,” he mused.