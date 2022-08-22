It’s all in the imagination.
That’s the real lesson from the Brickmasters of the Lakelands event, which featured up to 40 displays of people using Lego sets to fuel their visions.
Those visions must have been attractive, as a crowd of more than 100 people converged Saturday on the Arts Center of Greenwood. Judge Jonathan Lopes said it’s like putting together Lego bricks and using your imagination to make it real when you are a child. It’s the same thing here, just on a different scale.
That scale ranged from as small as a collecting of bricks that recreated the periodic table, to a giant mockup of an amusement park. Displays were created by students of all ages, adults and even organizations such as Pathway House, which presented a mockup of the village that will help address homelessness in Greenwood.
“It’s art that kids love,” said Paul Cuenin, chairman of the Arts Center board. He said he was amazed by the number of exhibits and the number of children. He admitted he was worried the event wouldn’t have enough entries. He thought it might be a good event. It turned out to be a great one.
The event is the community’s version of the the Lego exhibit the center presented last year, he said. At that event, Lopes presented works featuring buildings from New York.
Creativity is becoming a lost art, Cuenin said. Society focuses on other things.
He and his brother grew up with Lego sets. Lopes said they played with them all day, creating stories and narratives. It helped establish his foundation as an artist.
Keeping art alive is his goal with his works, he said. Lego is a creative item, and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Mathematics and engineering are just two examples. Kids can develop artistic skills and become graphic artists, and even work with Pixar animation.
People talk derisively about video games. Lopes said the industry creates lots of jobs. It includes art, music and engineering. The animation industry offers similar opportunities. Lopes said he has several friends who have good jobs in the industry.
Lopes said he attends events similar to Brickmasters, and the reaction from attendees is always positive. People are amazed at what can be done with Legos.
One example is a giant mockup of the Sacred Heart Cultural Center in Augusta. It featured a cutout to display the interior of the structure, complete with stained-glass windows made from bricks. A mockup of a movie theater featured a small working screen displaying a music video of Halsey and the K-pop sensation BTS.
The church prompted one woman to exclaim, “I have much to learn from Lego.”
Selah Hill stood near her creation, a mockup of Greenwood. She read in the newspaper about the Brickmasters event and its focus on unity. Since the start of July, she devoted every weekend to creating her exhibit. It’s inspired by Greenwood and features construction workers, a farmers market, coffee shops, parks and even part of Lake Greenwood. It can represent any place, she said, which explains the mountains in the background.
Her family has a room devoted to Lego creations. Hill said it contains Lego bricks her father played with when he was a child.
A few people bought kits, but most entries are original pieces, said Jennifer Smith, gallery and marketing director with the Arts Center.
“We weren’t sure how popular it would be,” she said. Many people mentioned how much fun they had when they submitted their creations, Smith said.
Winners were awarded cups made from Lego bricks. One lucky attendee at the event received a Lego Technic Batmobile.