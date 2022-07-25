The Brewer High School class of 1970 is a special one. It was the final graduating class before integration shuttered the school.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class wasn’t able to have a 50-year reunion two years ago. They had planned to go to Savannah, Georgia in 2020.
So, it was a special time this past weekend as former students at the all-Black school in Greenwood gathered to share hugs and stories.
“All of us had the option to go to Greenwood High,” Vivian Archie said. “We have some who are here who opted to go. But, still, they come back with us. It’s because of that camaraderie. It’s because of the administrators and teachers. They instilled in us togetherness.”
Barbara Martin said teachers also instilled great values in the students.
“They made sure what we did was right, not only in learning, but in behavior,” Martin said. “I was glad that I was part of that class. It was just the togetherness. It was almost like a brother and sister thing.”
Archie said there was a lot of competition among the students.
“But that encouraged each of us,” Archie said. “I want to make more on a test than you did. That type of thing. It was a good learning process, but, at the same time, it instilled in us to compete and always do our best regardless of what it is.”
The class of 1970 decided to celebrate former students’ 70th birthdays at this reunion.
“When we see each other, we are happy to see each other,” Archie said. “It’s sort of sad when it’s time for us to depart from each other.”
As Valerie Young Scott looked around at the group, she told her husband that her class was “unusual.”
“When integration happened, they just swooped them all up and put them at a new school,” Scott said. “For us, we stayed here. Some people went — it was a choice thing — but I am so extremely proud of us. For me, personally, my family was a bit fearful of me going. I had never been in that situation before.”
Ygenia Bounds said her father felt the same way.
“He thought that I had been here all these years at this school and I was going to stay here,” Bounds said. “I was a little upset, though. I wanted to go to the high school. Some of my friends were going. But I’m glad I stayed here.”
Pandora Thompson said she learned how to treat people and get along during her time at Brewer.
“It was good fellowship,” Thompson said. “We looked out for each other. It was wonderful. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Thompson said she didn’t want to go to Greenwood High.
“Just being the last class. That was important for us,” Thompson said. “We knew change had to come, and that was a good thing. Those of us who had a chance to do that, that was a good thing.”
Scott said she was always impressed with her teachers, who were “master prepared.”
“I think that had a huge influence on us,” Scott said. “They taught us about life. I’ll never forget it. I’ll never forget any of these people. Everybody did well out of this class. All of us, all Black folks, are pretty much professional, military, college, all kinds of professions.”
Frances Brown left Brewer in the eighth grade and hadn’t seen many of her former classmates in half a century. She graduated from a high school in Cleveland, Ohio and later moved to Washington. At first, Brown was hesitant about coming to the reunion; however, a former classmate encouraged her.
“I went to school from the first through the eighth grade down here,” Brown said. “My friend that I knew from here moved to D.C. right out of high school, and we kept in touch. She convinced me to come down to this reunion with her.”
On Saturday, the group visited the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site, which is near the former Brewer school. Mays, born in Epworth, was a Baptist minister credited with laying the intellectual foundations of the civil rights movement. He was a mentor to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The reunion shifted to the Federal Building in Uptown Greenwood on Saturday night, where the group had a formal dinner banquet and dancing.