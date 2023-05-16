Brewer, Woodfields to dismiss at 10:15 a.m. because of power outage From staff reports May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Woodfields Elementary School FILE | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brewer Middle School and Woodfields Elementary School are dismissing early today (Tuesday" because of a power outage affecting the two schools.According to a social media post by Greenwood School District 50, students at the schools will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m.According to the post, CPW has informed the district that power will remain out for several hours.The district says both schools plan to operate on normal schedule tomorrow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Coroner IDs victim in fiery Highway 254 wreck Former Lakelands law enforcement officer charged in Ware Shoals shooting death Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Greenwood man sentenced to 21 years in string of thefts Laurens County deputies respond to shooting Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Tennis benefits Burton Center Four recipients honored during Community Foundation Awards Gala Hospice Care welcomes new volunteers