Students at Brewer Middle School have put their research on exhibit.
Students in Brooklyn Hayes’ STEAM classes created their own Black history museum as part of Black History Month.
The sixth graders created or recreated Black history posters, researched historical figures and events and made their own freedom quilt. The museum also featured paper chains with names of historical Black figures, and others, Black and white, who have worked toward equality.
“It is important to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States,” student Khamari Johnson said.
Featured as part of their museum were research projects on Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Mae Jemison and Jackie Robinson.
Omar Quarles said it’s important to celebrate Black leaders and mentioned the class learned about strikes such as ones by the Mississippi Freedom Labor Union.
Hayes said it’s her job as a teacher to create a classroom that is inclusive and welcoming and expresses all types of culture. She said a lot of students didn’t know much about Black History Month and that it was cool to see them learn.
“They have worked very hard on all of this,” she said.
An important lesson the students learned is that it took time for historical figures to grow and learn from others before their own contributions.
Johnson said she sees the contributions they’ve made and it inspires her.
“So I think I can do things, too,” she said.
