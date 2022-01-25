Brewer Middle School’s students are getting a lesson in history and theater this week.
Sarah Hill and Adiya Koram with Bright Star Theater in Asheville performed “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies” for students at the school Monday. The performance exposed students to familiar historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, as well as lesser-known figures such as Mary Elizabeth Bowser and Bass Reeves.
Hill and Koram will also give theater workshops for all sixth-graders at the school and an intensive class with eighth-grade ACTS theater students.
The performances and workshops are possible through a Developing Arts Program grant.
Teacher Ansley Keenan said along with the history portion, a lot of kids at Brewer don’t experience the performing arts aside from what’s done at the school, so Monday’s performance exposes them to performing arts and the cultural significance of the message.
She’s excited to see her students interact with the actors.
Eighth-grader Bella Denning said the performance was “awesome,” adding that she enjoyed learning about each of the 10 people included.
The students also admired the talent of the performers.
I enjoyed the fact that they were really professional, first off,” said eighth-grader Lia Williams.
“And I enjoyed learning more about (Black history). They said some things that you wouldn’t really pay attention to in social studies, and they made it more engaging and fun to listen to.”
Koram said Monday was her first time performing for an older group of children, so she enjoyed watching them become intrigued and wanting to know more after the show.
Hill said it’s refreshing to see young people engaged in a performance.
The show included a bit of a lesson, too. The characters reminded students watching to reflect on their own actions and seek ways to help their community.
“We’ve talked about these incredible Americans, who are actually ordinary people at that time, but then became historically acclaimed because of the work that they did,” Hill said.
“So our message is that any one of you in the audience could be that next person to make that change. Even the little things help.”
