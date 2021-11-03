Students at Brewer Middle School commemorated the children who died during the Holocaust by planting daffodils.
The planting on Tuesday was a culmination of a cross-curriculum project, spearheaded by social studies teacher Randy Creswell.
The Daffodil Project seeks to plant 1.5 million daffodils worldwide to remember the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust.
“I can’t help but wonder how the world would be different if those young lives had not have been ended at such an early age,” Creswell said to the students attending the planting.
The daffodils were planted around the large rock at Brewer. They represent the yellow Stars of David worn by Jewish people during the Holocaust. The flowers will bloom around late February, early March.
The students learned about the Holocaust and the project in multiple subjects.
Social studies classes learned about the Holocaust. English classes read “The Hidden Children.” Science students learned about the bulbs, math students helped arrange and plot the flower garden and computer classes created the program. Photography and yearbook students documented the event as part of photojournalism and yearbook classes.