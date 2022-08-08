Brewer reunion 01
Brewer High School National Alumni Association President Willie Randall, left, and Donald Burton helped organize a weekendlong reunion celebration starting Sept. 2 for the old school’s alumni.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Brewer High School helped shape the lives of countless families in Greenwood, and next month. its alumni association is hosting an extravaganza to reconnect with classmates, honor the remaining school staff and pass the school’s legacy on to future generations.

Starting Sept. 2, the alumni association will host a three-day celebration and reunion that will feature a meet and greet, parade, family fun day and an evening gathering with dinner, hall of fame inductions and scholarship awards.

