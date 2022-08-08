Brewer High School helped shape the lives of countless families in Greenwood, and next month. its alumni association is hosting an extravaganza to reconnect with classmates, honor the remaining school staff and pass the school’s legacy on to future generations.
Starting Sept. 2, the alumni association will host a three-day celebration and reunion that will feature a meet and greet, parade, family fun day and an evening gathering with dinner, hall of fame inductions and scholarship awards.
Willie Randall, president of the Brewer High School National Alumni Association, said the group’s last reunion was in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic kept them from gathering, but it also gave them some important perspective. Though the old Brewer school on East Cambridge Avenue turned into a community center in the mid-2000s, it has a historic legacy as a cornerstone of education for Greenwood’s Black population while schools were segregated.
“We are all from a Black school that was struggling, a third of us didn’t make it out of high school and even a smaller percentage of us went to college or a trade school,” Randall said. “That was our quest, was to make sure we give back.”
That’s the mission of the alumni association, he said. Each year, it awards scholarships to help students attain higher education, and works to keep the communities that built up around Brewer intact even as the people move on in their lives.
“When we’re talking about Brewer, we’re talking people nearly 75,” Randall said with a chuckle. “These are not young people who graduated from there.”
Upward mobility was difficult for Black people in a segregated society, he said, but amid social turmoil today, he said an education is becoming more important than ever. While part of this gathering is to celebrate the past, it’s also to promote a future of community involvement and educational excellence.
“Those of us from that older generation, we can pass on wisdom and respect through the history we had,” Randall said.
Donald Burton, a member of the alumni association and one of its scholarship committee members, helped come up with the idea for this event. Starting 6 p.m. Sept. 2 with a meet and greet at the Brewer Community Center, the event stretches through Saturday with a breakfast and business meeting, a parade at 10 a.m. starting on Seaboard Avenue, and a family fun day at the Brewer center’s football field. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3, a dinner will feature scholarship awards, hall of fame recognition and the crowning of a Miss BHSNAA.
At 10 a.m. Sept. 4, the group will gather for a service at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, followed by a fellowship lunch.
Beside the event, Burton said the alumni group works to help promising Black students attain a college education. A committee from the group reviews candidates provided through the community and schools, taking GPA, letters of recommendation and student essays into account to award $2,000 scholarships. One scholarship annually is dedicated to a student headed to a historically black college or university.
In part, this is to pass on the legacy of intellectual rigor Brewer teachers instilled in their students.
“They don’t know the power of this institution,” Burton said. “Everything those teachers taught us, they taught us to be the best that you can be. ... We’re passing the glory that was given to us down to the next generation, and hopefully they can sustain it.”