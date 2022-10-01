Regina Rayford is five years and seven months cancer-free.
"I had breast cancer but it didn't have me," Regina, 43, said. "I feel blessed. I didn't find a lump. What I experienced was chest pain, more toward the middle of my chest."
Regina mentioned the pain to her obstetrician-gynecologist during a yearly exam. A mammogram followed. Then, a biopsy.
"They found something, on my left side," Regina said, motioning beneath her left armpit. "It turned out to be cancer. It was not in the same location as the chest pain I had been feeling. I cried at the news, but, me, being who I am, I asked 'What's next?' I dried my tears and God told me, 'I got you.'"
Cancerous tissue was removed surgically, along with affected lymph nodes and Regina had 34 radiation treatments.
"I had everything through Self Cancer Center," Regina said. "I went on my lunch break from work for radiation treatments. They made me a little tired."
A certified medical assistant, wife and mother of five sons, Regina said she has shared her cancer journey with others on occasion.
"It helps to share where you've been and where you are going," Regina said. "You don't have to look like what you've been through."
Regina certainly doesn't. She's got a ready smile, petite, athletic build and an easy laugh.
Her husband, Christopher, said the hard work in the gym, and healthier food choices are paying off.
They skip fried foods and pork and very seldom eat red meat now, Regina said.
"It helps out with Regina's doctor visits and her numbers look good," Christopher said. "They tell her to keep doing what she's doing."
Regina's constantly cutting up with her workout partner, Amelia Sheard and fitness instructor at Next Level Fitness in Greenwood, Jamar "Hoot" Crawford.
"My husband, Christopher, and I train here Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays," Regina said. "Never quit and smile the whole time is a lesson for our sons. Doctors told me I might not be able to lift five pounds after my breast cancer surgery, but I'm doing seven pounds. It has helped a lot with lessening scar tissue and I also work out at home and at Omni (Health and Fitness Greenwood). I can't lift 100 pounds, but I can lift more than anyone told me I would."
Regina's fitness trainer, Jamar, said he's worked with stroke and cancer survivors before, in his years of fitness coaching youth and adults.
"At first, I might have to do a lot of modifications for various workouts, but I don't give people breaks," Jamar said. "Regina has put in the effort and her reward is strength. I started working with her after doing fitness training with two of her sons. It's important to let survivors know they are not alone and just to get moving."
Jamar said he knows what health challenges are like. Discovery of an enlarged heart derailed his college football plans at Memphis University, but health and fitness remained a passion.
"Next Level is having its next Breast Cancer Awareness 5K run and walk Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Municipal Fountain in Uptown Greenwood," Jamar said. "More and more people get involved with it every year. It's a good way to find out about mammograms, self exams and even specialty things like mastectomy bras."
Register online at: nextlevellifestyles.fit.com. $10 per person.