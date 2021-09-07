Travelers will hit a detour headed across the lake at U.S. 221/S.C. 72 after two wrecks this afternoon.
The roadway is shut down and there are power lines in the road after the two collisions, which took place at S.C. 72 and Lakeshore Drive.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said the state Department of Transportation set up a detour.
A driver in an SUV was headed north on U.S. 221 toward Laurens County when they traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a brick wall and a power pole, Bolt said. The driver was checked for non-life threatening injuries.
A second minor wreck happened afterward.