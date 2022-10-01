The remnants of Hurricane Ian struck the Lakelands with more of a whimper than a bang.
No reports of damage came in Saturday from emergency management officials. No damage was reported at Lake Greenwood State Park.
All damage is confined to the northeastern section of the state. According to Duke Energy, more than 850,000 customers lost power during the storm. As of Saturday morning, crews completed nearly 500,000 restorations — more than 400,000 in North Carolina and 76,000 in South Carolina.
Crews reported damage from high winds, heavy rain and flooding across the Carolinas, according to a news release from Duke Energy. The hardest-hit areas are around Wake and Guilford counties. Significant structural damage may hinder progress.
Duke Energy restores power in a sequence, starting with public health and safety facilities and equipment that restores the greatest number of customers.
Power line technicians and specialists from the Carolinas, other states, and Canada have assessed damage and restored outages since Friday night.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for Florida and South Carolina, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). HHS deployed disaster medical assistance teams, medical task force teams, pharmacists and activated the Kidney Community Emergency Response program for people who need dialysis.