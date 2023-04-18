Plentiful sunshine. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 6:24 am
A 43-year-old Woodruff man died after his motorcycle crashed into a fence, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
The wreck happened at 10:23 p.m. Monday along Gary Road in Hodges. Coroner Sonny Cox said Roger Keith Gregory died at the scene.
The coroner's office and state Highway Patrol are investigating.
