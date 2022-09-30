Power outage

Downed trees and power lines are possible in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. If you need to report an outage, here is who to call:

  • Greenwood Commissioner of Public Works: 864-942-8100 or 877-662-3360.
  • Duke Energy: call 800-POWERON or text OUT to 57801.
  • Ninety Six CPW: 864-543-2900 or 864-980-5703
  • Little River Electric Cooperative: 864-366-2141 (Abbeville), 864-391-3480 (McCormick) or 800-459-2141.
  • Abbeville Public Utilities: 864-366-5677
  • McCormick Commission of Public Works: Call 864-852-2224 to report any problem. The number is available 24 hours a day.

