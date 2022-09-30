Who to call for power outages From staff reports Sep 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Downed trees and power lines are possible in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. If you need to report an outage, here is who to call:Greenwood Commissioner of Public Works: 864-942-8100 or 877-662-3360.Duke Energy: call 800-POWERON or text OUT to 57801.Ninety Six CPW: 864-543-2900 or 864-980-5703Little River Electric Cooperative: 864-366-2141 (Abbeville), 864-391-3480 (McCormick) or 800-459-2141.Abbeville Public Utilities: 864-366-5677McCormick Commission of Public Works: Call 864-852-2224 to report any problem. The number is available 24 hours a day.Sign up for CodeRed for weather alerts: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF07324B143B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricane Ian Most read news Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Greenwood police search for missing 16-year-old Greenwood authorities apprehend suspect in Saturday pursuit Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter