Ben White won the special election for a McCormick County School District board seat that has been vacant since June, according to unofficial results provided by McCormick County elections officials.
White received 217 votes. His opponent, Teresa Patton, garnered 147.
White has lived in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County for a little more than a year. He and his family moved to McCormick County from Arizona, where they wanted to get away from the heat and be close to a lake, White said.
He said in an interview last week he wants to be a part of the community and thinks a strong public education is at the cornerstone of any community.
His own children went through public schools, he said, and he has been on several boards and committees while they were in school. He’s also served as president of some nonprofit boards, he said, and had luck providing leadership and moving those boards forward.
“Student achievement is my top goal here,” White said.
“I’ve had discussions with the superintendent and we’re really not where we need to be on literacy and reading and some areas of student achievement and what I really want to do is understand how we as a board can be supportive to the teachers in these areas and what we can do to make sure that we create an environment that children not only learn, but thrive.”
White will replace former board member Melody Wilt, who resigned from the board.