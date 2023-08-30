Periods of rain. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 11:22 am
McCormick County School District is dismissing students at noon today, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
“Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring high winds and several inches of rain to our area,” the post says.
