WARE SHOALS — For the second time in as many days, a body was pulled from the swollen waters of the Saluda River at Irving Pitts Memorial Park.
The drowning occurred at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, according to officer Draden McCoy with the Ware Shoals Police Department.
Authorities were at the park conducting an interview with a TV station about Monday’s drowning at the park when news came of another drowning, said Sgt. Kyle Beas, also with Ware Shoals police.
They were immediately flagged down. Other law enforcement officials arrived within five to 10 minutes of the report, McCoy said.
The body was recovered about 6:40 p.m. Beas said the body was found in about 5 feet of water, roughly 30-40 feet from where he went into the water. There is no information on any injury the victim might have suffered in the incident.
In both cases, the victims apparently did not know how to swim, he said. Most people don’t realize the current is stronger underneath than on top. The Tuesday victim was in the water for about three minutes.
Officials with Abbeville, Ware Shoals and Laurens County agencies participated in the rescue effort, Beas said.
“It’s a sad day in Ware Shoals,” he said. “It will take time to heal and hopefully, we can get a little better with safety out here so people can enjoy heading out to the river.”
Conditions involved a fast-moving current, with a lot of undertow and tons or rocks, he said. Officials ask people to be careful and make sure that they know how to swim, and to not dive or jump.
“Looks out here can be deceiving,” McCoy said. “There are spots where you’ll be knee deep, you’ll take one step and all of a sudden you'll be 12 feet deep. There are holes everywhere and they can be 15-20 feet off the bank.
The victim had a group of friends with him. They were the ones who flagged him and his sergeant, McCoy said. They jumped into the water.
The park is closed, McCoy said. Its status will be reevaluated. Officials ask people to stay clear and out of the park until the time being until park is reopened. That decision will probably be made by Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis.
The victims’ identity and official case of death will be released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, McCoy said.
On Monday, police received a 911 call at about 2:40 p.m. from an onlooker who saw the man fall into the water. Laurens fire rescue, water rescue team and state Department of Natural Resources officers aided that recovery, as did the Ware Shoals Fire Department. As of Tuesday evening, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released that man’s name.
While current strength and water level had fallen from Monday, Tuesday's numbers were still elevated along that section of river because of last week's rainfall, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.