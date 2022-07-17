Traffic fatality

A 29-year-old man from Ware Shoals died after a pickup truck crashed about a mile outside of town limits, officials said.

Authorities responded to the wreck at 7:35 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 25 at S.C. Highway 252, according to the state Highway Patrol.

A 1997 Dodge Ram heavy-duty pickup was heading north on U.S. 25 when it went off the right side of the road, up an embankment and into the trees, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Lukas Michael Welsch died at the scene, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton. The truck had no other occupants.