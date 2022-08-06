Voters in Greenwood City Council Ward 2 will choose their new representative Tuesday in the special election to fill the late Patricia Partlow’s unexpired term.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, closing at 7 p.m. Only voters living within Ward 2 can cast a ballot in this special election.
The two candidates running for the seat are Robert Dean and James Jones.
Dean, 42, is a Greenwood native who has worked at Robinson and Son Mortuary for 26 years and at Lonza for 23. His godfather, Donald “Boot” Robinson, was the first Black representative elected to Greenwood County Council and inspired him to run for public office. His priorities are expanding affordable and accessible housing and bolstering public transportation options.
Jones, 61, has lived in Greenwood with his wife for more than 30 years. A member of the historic Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, one of the Divine Nine fraternal organizations, he’s helped organize community service projects. About a year ago, he was part of efforts by local Divine Nine members to refocus on serving Greenwood. Jones said if elected, he wants to focus on the use of technology to help curb crime rates and working with residents of local communities to learn how best to serve them.
For information on how to vote, or where your precinct is, visit scvotes.gov, or call the Greenwood County voter registration and elections office at 864-942-8585. Whoever wins the Ward 2 seat will finish Partlow’s unexpired term and be up for reelection in the November general election.