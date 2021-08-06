The grills were on Friday morning and Charles McCutcheon was getting Cheeseburger House ready for orders before employees arrived when he heard a roaring noise from the kitchen.
Fire was coming up from a grill into one of the smoke hoods, so McCutcheon said he activated the fire suppression system and called for help. Greenwood County firefighters came out to help douse the fire, which spread into the restaurant's attic, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said.
Firefighters had to cut a hole into the roof to access the attic and put out the spreading fire. There was damage to the hood system and roof, and Holmes said there was some damage to the electrical wiring.
Cheeseburger House was built and opened in 1963 by Ernest McCutcheon, and Charles took over from his father in 1995. He said he plans to reopen after assessing the damage and taking some time for repairs.