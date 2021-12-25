Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 25, 2021 @ 10:06 am
A pedestrian died in a Christmas Eve wreck in Laurens County, state Highway Patrol announced Christmas morning.
At about 10:08 p.m., a northbound 2001 Honda four-door sedan struck a pedestrian who was walking north along S.C. Highway 49, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, which was near Sandy Springs Road about 3 miles north of Laurens, Miller said.
The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Gastonia, North Carolina, and his passenger were not injured.
Enter to win incredible prizes from local businesses this holiday season!