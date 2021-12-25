Traffic fatality

A pedestrian died in a Christmas Eve wreck in Laurens County, state Highway Patrol announced Christmas morning.

At about 10:08 p.m., a northbound 2001 Honda four-door sedan struck a pedestrian who was walking north along S.C. Highway 49, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, which was near Sandy Springs Road about 3 miles north of Laurens, Miller said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Gastonia, North Carolina, and his passenger were not injured.

