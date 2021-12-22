Scotch Cross Road accident
Scotch Cross Road was full of law enforcement Wednesday following a wreck.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Police, fire and EMS responders were on Scotch Cross Road Wednesday afternoon after a wreck.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a silver Jeep traveled off the road on the right side, overcorrected, and eventually struck a ditch. The vehicle caught fire, Bolt said.

The vehicle wasn’t burned badly, he said, and the fire department extinguished the fire.

No one was seriously injured, he said.

The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions. The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. and the driver was the only occupant, along with pets.

