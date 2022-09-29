Screenshot of the USGS Coastal Change Hazards Portal

A screenshot of the USGS Coastal Change Hazards Portal showing forecasted coastal change from Ian.

A U.S. Geological Survey coastal change forecast released Thursday indicates sandy beaches and dunes along South Carolina and Georgia coasts are likely to see significant effects from Ian, which is expected to make landfall in South Carolina Friday as a hurricane.

Coastal change forecasts provide vital information during coastal storms that can help emergency management officials decide which areas to evacuate, where and when to close coastal roads and where to position clean-up equipment in advance of a storm.

