Unofficial election results are in for multiple Abbeville County races.
The uncontested candidate for the vacant seat on the Abbeville County School Board of Trustees, Glynda Bryson, received 123 votes for the seat, the unofficial results show. There were 9 write-in votes.
Bryson will replace longtime board member Buster Taylor, who resigned from the board earlier this year. She was the only candidate on the ballot for the seat. A second candidate, Ralph Stephen Scott, filed for the seat but withdrew from the race.
Bryson would represent District 4 be the only woman on the nine-person board. District 4 covers parts of Calhoun Falls and area north of the town.
For mayor of Calhoun Falls, unofficial results show Terrico Holland received 238 votes and current Mayor Chris Cowan received 178. There were five write-in votes in the race.
There were two open seats for Calhoun Falls Town Council. Only one candidate, Christine Walker Long, filed to run for a seat and received 162 votes. The other seat will be filled through the 367 write-in votes that were cast. Write-in results were not available Tuesday evening.
The town council of Due West had three seats to fill and three candidates: Gayle Beaudrot, Chris Myers and Kitty Storey. Beaudrot received 47 votes, Myers received 52 votes and Storey received 50. There were 5 write-in votes cast in the race.