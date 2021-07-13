Results are in for the first of two special elections for the McCormick County School Board of Trustees.
McCormick County native Joy Bell Turman was elected to the board on Tuesday with 312 votes, according to unofficial results provided by Sojourner Jennings, McCormick County director of registration and elections.
Turman was the victor among the three candidates on the ballot, alongside Susan Faulconer, who received 230 votes, and Teresa Patton, who garnered 153.
Turman is a graduate of McCormick High School and worked for the district for nine years. She currently works at Ninety Six High School.
“I decided to run because I know McCormick’s potential as a graduate of McCormick High School. I know how much talent we have in McCormick,” she said in an interview last week.
“Our kids have the potential to be great they just need people that will not abandon them, that will advocate for them and believe in them to help them believe in themselves to be successful.”
She doesn’t have children, but said she has nieces and nephews in the district and wants them to know “they can be from McCormick and have a good quality education.”
Turman will replace former board member Janie Martin, who resigned in March. A second special election will be Aug. 17 to replace former member Melody Wilt. Some candidates filed for both races, so Turman, Patton and Ben White will be on the ballot in August.