Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:09 pm
Authorities respond Tuesday to a crash near the intersection of Highway 72 and Mill Road.
Troopers and the Greenwood County Coroner's Office are responding to a wreck near the intersection of Highway 72 and Mill Road, which is near the Abbeville County line.
According to the state Highway Patrol's realtime traffic page, the agency responded at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Additional details were not immediately available. The agency expects to release information once the family is notified.
