One person died and two were injured after authorities say a car fleeing law enforcement crashed.
The wreck happened at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Torrington Road near Laurens.
An eastbound 1999 Toyota Corolla with three occupants went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the state Highway Patrol.
He said law enforcement was pursuing the vehicle.
One person died and two were airlifted with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.
Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from its Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.