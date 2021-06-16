Traffic fatality

One person died and two were injured after authorities say a car fleeing law enforcement crashed.

The wreck happened at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Torrington Road near Laurens.

An eastbound 1999 Toyota Corolla with three occupants went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the state Highway Patrol.

He said law enforcement was pursuing the vehicle.

One person died and two were airlifted with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from its Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.