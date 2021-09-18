Veteran police officer and firefighter Travis Anderson died Friday night of cancer, Greenwood County Emergency Services announced Saturday morning on Facebook.
"We lost Travis Anderson last night after a hard fought battle with Cancer," Greenwood County Fire Services Coordinator said in the post. "We want to keep his family, friends, the County Fire Service, the City of Greenwood Police Department,& the City of Greenwood Fire Department in our prayers.
"Travis will be missed for a lot of reasons by us, but his service as a public servant will be missed by the citizens of our City and County in ways that are hard to replace.
Anderson served for 15 years with the police department and attained the rank of captain before stepping aside because of his cancer diagnosis. He's also served as a Greenwood firefighter.
Speaking to the Index-Journal in May, Anderson said he had multiple tumors, including some in his brain, but treatment had extended his initial prognosis from two weeks to two months, then even longer.
He didn't face the illness alone. His police and firefighter families raised funds internally, then hosted a benefit in June.
“Seeing all the people who have been coming out has been touching," Anderson said at the time. "I’m certainly appreciative for everything that everyone has been doing.”
On Saturday, the Greenwood Police Department also shared the news of Anderson's death, writing: "It is never easy to lose a friend, but the loss to the Greenwood community is almost incalculable."