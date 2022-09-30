Because of the likelihood of inclement weather arriving today as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin up the coast, the Index-Journal is printing the Weekender edition at 5 p.m. today.
What does this mean for you, our readers?
Windy with rain likely. High 62F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 3:02 am
There will be no Markets page and there is a possibility we will not be able to include the AccuWeather five-day forecast map and information.
It also means that while some carriers will make their deliveries shortly after the press run, others will not be able to. The weather is expected to be at its worst in the evening, when wind and rain will hamper safe travel, especially for those who have long rural routes. So, some readers likely will not receive their Weekender edition until sometime Saturday when these carriers determine they can safely deliver.
We hope and trust readers are and will remain understanding of the situation.
Of course, readers who have an all-access subscription that allows them to receive the electronic edition will receive the paper in their email inboxes about 3 a.m. The same username and password also grants them access to our website, indexjournal.com, where all of our staff-produced and other content can be read. There, we also have set up a special hurricane page, which is freely accessed without a subscription.
So long as you have power and internet service, you will be able to keep up with the news and information the Index-Journal provides. If you do not have all-access capability, now would be a good time to call our office at 864-223-1411 and sign up.
