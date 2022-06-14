A tied race between incumbent Greenwood County Council member Melissa Spencer and Johanna Bishop might be headed to a runoff.
According to unofficial tallies reported by the state election commission Tuesday night, both Democratic candidates received 157 votes with 100% of precincts reporting. State law says when a primary election other than a nonpartisan municipal primary results in a tie, party officials will conduct a runoff election to break the tie two weeks later. Tuesday’s primary results were unofficial, so there’s a chance the vote tallies change as results are finalized.
Greenwood County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Connie Moody said there could be provisional ballots that change the vote total. She said there will be a recount, and possibly a runoff in this race.
Bishop said she was watching the results come in, and described the tie result as “exhilarating.”
“I’m just thankful that people did come out to vote,” she said. “I’m happy to still be in the race. That was a great feeling because I’ve really worked hard and I really want to represent this district.”
Spencer hadn’t been watching the results, but sent her gratitude to those who backed her.
“My heartfelt thank you to all of the families and friends who came out to support me,” she said. “Their vote demonstrates the trust they have in me.”
Spencer, 55, is the incumbent representative for District 3, which includes part of the city of Greenwood stretching east toward Highway 246. She ran unopposed in 2018 when former County Council member Gonza Bryant decided not to seek another term.
Spencer previously served as a Greenwood County School District 50 board member. A Greenwood native, she told the Index-Journal she hoped a second term on county council would give her the chance to better connect with her constituents and involve her district more in county politics.
Bishop, 43, currently serves as a District 50 board member, but said she thought county council was an opportunity to better serve a broader base of her community. Bishop worked in Greenwood’s city finance department, and serves on the boards of Carolina Health Centers, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and is president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors.
