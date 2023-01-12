Thursday night's storms rolled through the Lakelands, producing winds of up to 75 miles per hour and leaving thousands across the county without power.

As of Friday morning, Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said there were roughly 300 homes in Greenwood without power — at its peak, that number was about 2,500. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Duke Energy's outage map listed a single Greenwood County customer without power, with restoration expected Friday night.

A lineman trims tree branches off power lines on Deadfall Road in north Greenwood County.