Two Saluda teens were among three people killed Friday in a head-on crash south of Newberry, authorities announced Saturday.

The wreck was reported at 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of state Highway 34 and Industrial Park Road, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.

A 2016 Nissan Sentra and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck head-on along S.C. 34, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol.

The vehicles' three occupants were wearing seat belts, Bolt said, but were trapped in their vehicles and had to be mechanically extracted.

Kneece said two 17-year-olds from Saluda in the Sentra — driver Jasmine Rosas and passenger Jason Santos — and 21-year-old Colin Kittrell of Greer, who was driving the Jeep, died at the scene.

Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

