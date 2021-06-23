A person incarcerated at the McCormick Correctional Institution died after being stabbed Tuesday.
Garrett Lemont Lyles Jr, 31, was stabbed multiple times with what is believed to be a homemade weapon in a common area in the dorm in which he lived, according to a press release issued by the state Department of Corrections. An officer and nurse provided medical assistance until emergency medical services arrived at the facility.
Lyles died at the institution.
The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence as well as the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death as a homicide.