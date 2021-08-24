State law officers were asked to help investigate an at-home death in Greenwood County after deputies found a deceased person while checking on them, according to news releases.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on a county employee Tuesday morning after he didn't arrive at work, said Sheriff Dennis Kelly. When they went to a residence in the Augusta Fields subdivision to check on him, they found him deceased.
The sheriff's office asked for the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death as an impartial agency because of the person's employment with Greenwood County. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is also investigating the death.