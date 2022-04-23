Shooting leaves person in critical condition From staff reports Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A shooting outside South Main Bar and Grill early Saturday has left one person hospitalized in critical condition.The shooting took place about 3 a.m. Saturday, Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.Link said detectives are investigating the shooting. Information about suspects or arrests was not immediately available.This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Jonathan Link Police Law Arrest Information Detective Suspect Condition Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Latest News +24 For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter +2 Newcastle in EPL top half while Norwich closer to drop +3 Jesus scores 4 goals, Man City leads by 4 points in EPL +13 Fürth relegated from Bundesliga, Union Berlin beats Leipzig +15 Verstappen overtakes Leclerc to win sprint at Imola Most Popular Articles ArticlesSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood PD investigates shootingJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood man arrested for drugs, possession of a firearmGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grants 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works SC GOP Senate leader seeks Election Commission oversight Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan Republican fight over power threatens SC early voting bill CNN News Shop Local Saturday: Morgan's Farm, connecting with history Shop Local: Morgan's Farm native plant sale Shop Local Saturday: Morgan's Farm, "a hidden gem" Shop Local Saturday: Morgan's Farm