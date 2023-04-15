breaking Shooting in Waterloo leaves one dead, two injured From staff reports Apr 15, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person died and two others were injured in a shooting that happened about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at a Coyote Drive residence in Waterloo, according to Laurens County officials.The shooting happened not far from Waterloo Elementary.Deputy Coroner Bill Williams Jr. said Sunday night in an email to media that 37-year-old Darren Hill of Cross Hill died at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.Information was not immediately available on the other two victims.According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the shooting was thought to be “isolated.” Deputies have not said if anyone is in custody or provided additional information about the shooting.WSPA reports that the shooting happened at a birthday party. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Internet Most read news Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick Greenwood police investigate shooting Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students