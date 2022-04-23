Shooting in Greenwood leaves person in critical condition From staff reports Apr 23, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A shooting near South Main Bar and Grill early Saturday left one person hospitalized in critical condition.The shooting took place about 3 a.m., Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said.Link said detectives are investigating. Information about suspects or arrests was not immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jonathan Link Shooting Police Law Arrest Detective Information Suspect Greenwood Police Department Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Latest News +10 Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4 +13 Cabrera reaches 3,000-hit mark, Tigers and Rockies split DH +7 Tatum has 39 points, Celtics beat Nets for 3-0 series lead Cabrera gets 3,000th career hit as Tigers split doubleheader +15 Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark Most Popular Articles ArticlesShooting in Greenwood leaves person in critical conditionSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationGreenwood PD investigates shootingGreenwood man arrested for drugs, possession of a firearmJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA request 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works SC GOP Senate leader seeks Election Commission oversight Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan Republican fight over power threatens SC early voting bill CNN News OBIT: FMR SEN ORRIN HATCH Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash caused by police chase Formerly incarcerated firefighters among group of new graduates from SoCal fire career program Bay Area Earth Day Celebrations Continue Into Weekend