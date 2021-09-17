Deputies spent much of Friday searching a property off Marshall Circle, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Someone investigators were talking to in connection to a case told them a body had been dumped in a dried-up pond, he said. Deputies and Greenwood police used a Bobcat, sifters and others tools to dredge every inch of the pond but found no signs of human remains.
He did not say who deputies were looking for or specify a case.
Kelly said the search would continue during the weekend to rule out the area.